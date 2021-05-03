CARS magazine publisher commits to 50 KM run for AIA High Fives For Kids Foundation

Publisher of CARS magazine and Jobber News, Peter Bulmer, is embarking on a 50 KM run in support of the AIA High Fives For Kids Foundation.

Started in 2005, the AIA High Fives For Kids Foundation is a charitable cause that supports Canada’s automotive aftermarket community. Every year, the organization provides both grants and scholarships which support local or national registered charities that have programs for the benefit of children and youth.

For the past few years, a number of fundraising initiatives, through AIA’s members, have already raised more than $200,000 for the program.

“I was first introduced to AIA High Fives for Kids three years ago, and when I heard about the great charities that it was supporting across Canada, and the many kids’ lives that were affected and supported either directly or indirectly by this organization, I was touched,” Bulmer said.

Bulmer is accepting donations in a variety ways, including opening up corporate sponsorships for $500.

“In order to raise money for AIA’s High Fives for Kids, I will be running, walking, and in all probability, crawling 50 km on my birthday this year, Sept. 18,” Bulmer said.

To support Peter and help him reach his fundraising goal, click here!

Individual sponsorships are also accepted.

For corporate sponsorship details, please email peter@turnkey.media.