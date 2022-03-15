CARS Executive Outlook: Shiva Bhardwaj

CARS reached out to leaders and executives in the automotive repair sector and asked them their thoughts on how business will change for shops in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our February 2022 issue.

Shiva Bhardwaj, Founder, CEO, Pitstop

Three major shifts are impacting shops. First, vehicle supply has been delayed so used vehicles are more prominent (which is good for service businesses). Second, this supply constraint gives original equipment manufacturers more time to ramp up their electric production. When vehicle supply volumes come back to normal there will be a lot more EV options for consumers. And third, shops are not ready for EVs. Most dealerships are not ready either.

The world of computers, sensors and most importantly software will dominate vehicle service, presenting challenges to the automotive repair sector. There is not enough forced legislation around the right to repair yet where the tools and information on how to fix ADAS systems as well as EVs are available at affordable prices. Keep a lookout for these changes as the faster you can get access to these tools and equipment the better prepared for the changes you will be.

Take advantage of the fleet vehicles which are driving more miles than ever before. The used car market is hot which until the supply chain issues are resolved will likely remain the case for most of 2022.