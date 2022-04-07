CARS Executive Outlook: Greg Lawrence

CARS reached out to leaders and executives in the automotive repair sector and asked them their thoughts on how business will change for shops in the year ahead, what the biggest challenge for the industry is moving forward and what they see as the top opportunity in 2022. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our February 2022 issue.

Greg Lawrence, Operations Manager | Active Green+Ross Complete Tire & Auto Centre

Repair and service facilities may see a decline in overall service visits due to current model vehicles requiring less frequent manufacturer-related maintenance.

Many consumers have transitioned over to online shopping, scheduling service appointments online and relying more on social media platforms. Repair facilities will need to increase their online presence and be able to respond to customer enquiries timely and professionally.

A pressing issue is the shortage of skilled licensed technicians. Many older techs in the trade are nearing the end of their careers. They’re not as interested in investing the time to enhance their skills through courses or training. Vehicle technology is progressing at a speed greater than many technicians can be trained.

As supply chain costs increase, so does retail costs of parts and labour. This will have an impact on the sales process. As always, gaining the customer’s trust and building relationships is the key to success in any business. Respecting the consumer’s schedule and making their service experience a 5-star event will help to strengthen those relationships.

Maximizing every consumer service visit is essential. Complete and thorough inspections are critical. Providing the consumer with a full inspection report or re-enforcing the vehicle is in good operating condition will help to position your repair facility above the rest and gain consumer trust.