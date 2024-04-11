CARS Executive Outlook 2024: Martyn Johns

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months. We wanted to know how things will change this year, what’s the biggest challenge and how they can seize the biggest opportunity. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2024 issue.

Martyn Johns, National Director, | NAPA Autopro and Emerging Technologies | NAPA

The most significant change in automotive repair shops is being seen in technology and customer expectations. The need for digital transformation within ASP locations can no longer be ignored. The need for shop owners to have the required tools to quickly analyze, communicate and manage the operations of their business is paramount.

Also, consumers will continue to have higher expectations with repair shops. Owners will need to adjust their business practices, invest in customer-facing technology and find ways to make it easier for their customers to do business with them.

Two major challenges automotive repair shops will need to overcome in 2024 are the retention of staff and the need for additional training throughout the entire business. Management training, electronic systems and electric vehicle training are very quickly becoming must-haves to adapt and overcome. The required investment in organizational training will not decrease moving forward. Shop owners need to plan accordingly.

The biggest opportunity out there is growth: Gaining market share and future-proofing the business at the same time. Many shop owners still don’t plan for growth each year or do not fully implement growth plans every month. The Canadian automotive aftermarket is rapidly changing due to macro factors including aging demographics and significant changes in technology.

Choosing to future-proof your business with electric vehicle preparedness does not only cater to a fast-growing new customer base but also will allow your business to be ready for sale when you are ready.