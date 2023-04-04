CARS Executive Outlook 2023: Stacey Gustafson

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months: How will this year be different, what will drive change and what will be the biggest challenge? We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in the February 2023 issue.

Stacey Gustafson, Shop of the Year, Gustafson’s Auto Clinic

We have seen more changes and will continue to see more changes in the automotive world now than ever before and we must prepare for those changes and take the appropriate steps to make sure that we are ready.

We must not wait until EVs are in our bays to decide whether we need more training or a clean, dry bay and the proper tools and equipment to perform the repairs. We should have been preparing for this already over the last few years.

To have the money to invest in training, tools and equipment, we must start managing our business and watching the numbers and understanding what those numbers are telling us. We need to bill appropriately for the level of skill and training required to diagnose and repair technology in today’s vehicles.

We need to inspect, report, educate and counsel our clients for the safety, reliability and efficiency of their vehicles. Developing and managing maintenance plans for our clients on how they drive their vehicles so that they do not have catastrophic and costly breakdowns will save them time and money in the long run.

We must be mindful of the current economic situation. E-commerce is going to play a factor with parts being able to be purchased online. We are in the service business and our parts are backed by warranties and are installed by skilled technicians and the work is completed correctly. We are excited about the future and the opportunities that are there.