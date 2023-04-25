CARS Executive Outlook 2023: Greg Waring

CARS reached out to leaders in the automotive repair and service sector of the automotive aftermarket to ask them about their thoughts about the industry over the next 12 months: How will this year be different, what will drive change and what will be the biggest challenge. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

Greg Waring, Vice president, marketing, Kal Tire

As supply chains loosen and economic slowdown looms, our industry’s focus will need to revert to a more “normal” marketplace, similar to pre-COVID times. Buying power is shifting back to consumers, requiring us to re-focus on providing the most convenient and highest value experience. Speed, convenience and value will be the key differentiators in the market.

The long-term trends we’ve experienced for the last several years — growth in vehicle size and an aging vehicle fleet — will continue to provide tailwinds. However, we believe that staying on top of vehicle technology, specifically the rapidly expanding adoption of ADAS and electrification, will be critical over the next 12 months. Many vehicles equipped with these features are coming off manufacturer warranty, presenting a tremendous opportunity for our industry. We will need to build trust that we have the trained technicians and the technical capabilities in our shops to service these vehicles as well as dealerships.

The term “fleetification” is growing in popularity in our industry. As vehicle ownership shifts in this direction, driven by multiple market dynamics including the explosive growth of last-mile delivery and shared mobility, we will be challenged to adapt customer offerings to meet the needs of fleet owners and drivers. How these customers plan and access their service, the vehicles they drive and how they are charged and billed can be quite different from the consumer market. We will need to adapt our selling, marketing and back office tools to capitalize on this opportunity.