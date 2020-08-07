CarMD releases latest ranking of U.S. car repair costs

California drivers pay the most and Vermont drivers pay the least for repairs of issues related to the ‘check-engine light’ (CEL), according to an annual study that ranks the cost of repairs across the United States.

The survey, conducted by CarMD.com Corporation, found that in 2019 Vermont had the lowest average repair cost ($342.14) while California drivers incurred the highest average repair cost ($414.24) for repairs related to the CEL.

The highest average CEL repair costs in 2019 were found in:

California, $414.24 District of Columbia, $410.16 Georgia, $409.92 New Jersey, $403.43 Virginia, $403.19

The lowest CEL repair costs in 2019 were found in:

Iowa, $356.57 Michigan, $350.77 Wisconsin,$349.08 Ohio,$348.79 Vermont,$342.14

CarMD analyzed data from more than 15.9 million cars, trucks, vans and SUVs needing repairs in 2019 to compile this ranking. This is the second time California has ranked most expensive and the second time Vermont has ranked the least expensive state for car repairs over the past decade.

“Several factors contribute to a state’s average repair costs, including vehicle age and type, how difficult the repair is, required parts, how much time is needed to make the repair and what the repair shop charges per hour,” said David Rich, technical director, CarMD.

“With cost saving on everyone’s minds these days, drivers can reduce the likelihood of unexpected and costly car repairs by staying current on maintenance, addressing warning lights as soon as possible and having repairs made by a trusted independent repair shop or dealership.”

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CarMD Garage is a free online resource that drivers can use to check for upcoming maintenance, technical service bulletins and common check engine problems by year, make, model and mileage. The company is also a provider of automotive diagnostic data and business solutions.

www.carmd.com