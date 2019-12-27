Cardone has new executive VP, sales and marketing

Cardone Industries has named Dan Autey to its executive team in the role of executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Autey comes to Cardone with 26 years of automotive aftermarket experience. He spent most of his career at Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls, where he accumulated many prestigious customer awards and held several critical leadership positions. He also played a pivotal role in developing and executing successful new business development programs.

“Dan will invigorate Cardone’s sales and marketing focus by melding his talents in building relationships and delivering valued-added services with Cardone’s robust product management, cataloging, sales and marketing,” said Cardone CEO Mike Carr.

“Under Dan’s leadership, I am confident that Cardone’s sales and marketing team will be elevated to a world-class organization that brings even more value to our customers.”

In his new role, Dan will put his extensive experience and know-how to work.

“I look forward to making my contribution to Cardone’s success story and building on the current momentum Cardone is experiencing,” said Autey.

www.cardone.com