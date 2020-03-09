Cardone celebrates 50 years, establishes board of advisors

Cardone Industries, having reached its 50-year milestone, says it plans to expand its tradition of innovation, re-engineering and sustainable business practices into the next generation.

It recently formed a new board of advisors to help its leading executives identify automotive trends and challenges.

The new board includes Dan Langdon, an industry veteran and former CEO of East Penn; Mark Blinn, a board member of Texas Instruments and former CEO of Flowserve; Benjamin Duster, who has held top executive positions across several industries including healthcare and finance; Pierre McNeil, who is part of the leadership team of Cardone’s new owner, Brookfield Asset Management; and David Levenson, also of Brookfield

The board’s inaugural meeting took place on February 11 and will reconvene on a quarterly basis to monitor performance and consult with Cardone’s executive team.

“Each team member brings valuable skills, experience and insight that will broaden our perspective and advance our strategic plan as we launch into Cardone’s next 50 years of industry leadership,” said Cardone CEO Mike Carr. “Cardone’s entrepreneurial roots, sustainable mission and re-engineered leadership team are the ingredients that will propel the company forward and continue our tradition of helping our customers win.”

Cardone was co-founded in 1970 by industry pioneer, Michael Cardone Sr., and his son, Michael Cardone Jr., from the simple idea of remanufacturing windshield wiper motors. The company grew to become one of the largest remanufacturers of automotive parts in North America and introduced a sustainable manufacturing process that was years ahead of its time.

