Canadians’ EV interest grows despite challenges

Volvo’s Matt Girgis stands in front of the newly unveiled EX90 at the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow

Despite challenges, 64 per cent of Canadians looking to purchase a new vehicle within the next five years are considering a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric vehicle, according new report.

The 2024 Mobility Trend Report by Volvo Car Canada highlighted mixed sentiments toward electric vehicles (EVs) amid economic headwinds. Three-quarters (76 per cent) of those not considering an EV cited high costs as the main barrier. Concerns over infrastructure are also prominent, with 78 per cent agreeing that there isn’t enough publicly available charging infrastructure, and 65 per cent worried about getting stranded due to running out of charge.

Additional findings from the report include:

Only 15 per cent of Canadians believe EVs are more cost-effective than gas vehicles when considering purchase price, fuel/charging costs, maintenance, and insurance.

64 per cent feel the environmental benefits of EVs are over-hyped.

46 per cent of respondents said a longer maximum range would make EVs more appealing, while 42 per cent called for more easily accessible charging stations and 38 per cent desired better government incentives.

Volvo Car Canada noted in its announcement about the finding that it is working to improve charging infrastructure. In 2023, the company secured additional charging access through the North American Charging Standard (NACS), enabling use of Tesla’s Supercharger network, which adds 12,000 fast-charge points.

Additionally, Volvo recently launched the EX30, its smallest and most affordable SUV, designed to have the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date.

“Understanding that early adopters have already transitioned to electric vehicles, we’re focusing on the broader base of potential EV owners who are deterred by cost and infrastructure concerns,” said Matt Girgis, Managing Director at Volvo Car Canada.

The report also found that the most likely to consider an EV are from British Columbia (74 per cent) and between the ages of 18 and 34 (76 per cent).