Canadian ZEV sales take big jump

The first half of this year has seen Canadians buy zero-emissions vehicles at a higher pace than ever before.

After 2021 finished with 5.2 per cent of new vehicle registrations being ZEVs, the first half of 2022 saw that number rise to 7.2 per cent, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

The first half numbers are more than double that of all of 2020, which saw 3.5 per cent of new registrations as ZEVs.

Most ZEV sales have been battery electrics, making up 5.4 per cent of total registrations. That’s up from 3.6 per cent in 2021.

Provinces with purchase incentives lead the way in the number of new registrations. British Columbia led Canada for ZEV registration share at 14.6 per cent. Quebec trailed at a share of 11.4 per cent.

Ontario came in third at 5.5 per cent for the first half of 2022. New Brunswick (2.2 per cent) and Saskatchewan (1.5 per cent) rounded out the top five.

“The uncoordinated nature of provincial approaches to ZEVs continues to distort the market,” said Andrew King, DesRosiers’ managing partner. “The scattergun provincial programs, while well-intentioned, are creating as many problems as they solve — an outcome that unfortunately looks likely to continue in the months and years ahead.”