Canadian wholesale vehicle prices drop fifth week in a row

In their latest weekly COVID-19 weekly market report, Canadian Black Book reports that last week, Canadian wholesale vehicle prices for cars and trucks declined for the fifth week in a row.

These price adjustments are smaller than what would be expected for this time of the year.

Car segments decreased in wholesale value, on average -0.16 per cent last week. Truck segments’ wholesale prices decreased by -0.21 per cent.

Across the border, U.S. wholesale used vehicle prices weakened again for both car and truck segments last week. Car wholesale prices also fell significantly by -0.82 per cent and trucks were down by -0.35 per cent.

COVID-19 case trends in Canada have made a turn for the worse, sparking concerns about further restrictions on citizens and commerce, as is currently the case in many European nations.

