Canadian wholesale vehicle prices drop fifth week in a row

In their latest weekly COVID-19 weekly market report, Canadian Black Book reports that last week, Canadian wholesale vehicle prices for cars and trucks declined for the fifth week in a row.
These price adjustments are smaller than what would be expected for this time of the year.
Car segments decreased in wholesale value, on average -0.16 per cent last week. Truck segments’ wholesale prices decreased by -0.21 per cent.
Across the border, U.S. wholesale used vehicle prices weakened again for both car and truck segments last week. Car wholesale prices also fell significantly by -0.82 per cent and trucks were down by -0.35 per cent.
COVID-19 case trends in Canada have made a turn for the worse, sparking concerns about further restrictions on citizens and commerce, as is currently the case in many European nations.
To access the full report, click here.
Have your say: