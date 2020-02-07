Canadian light-vehicle sales up slightly in January

DesRosier Automotive Consultants saw some stability in December sales of light vehicles in Canada.

Total sales reached an estimated 109,265 units, a 0.5% increase over January 2019 when 108,774 units were sold.

The consulting company reports that passenger car sales continued to struggle, down 17.2% for the month but light truck sales managed to overcome this decrease—if only just—with their own 6.3% increase. With this continued disparity, passenger cars accounted for just 20.5% of total January 2020 sales while light trucks claimed 79.5%, closer than ever to an 80/20 split in the market.

In total, 12 vehiclebrands recorded sales increases for the month with three remaining relatively stable

More information on these sales numbers can be found in the DesRosiers Automotive Reports.

