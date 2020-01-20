Canadian Apprenticeship Forum to meet in Calgary

The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum’s annual conference will take place on May 24 -26 in Calgary, Alta. at the Telus Convention Centre.

The 2020 National Apprenticeship Conference will highlight initiatives, programs and strategies that help attract and retain top talent.

According to the forum, this requires an understanding of how to breakdown the stigma associated with skilled trades careers and engage youth, underrepresented groups, parents and educators to actively promote apprenticeship as a first-choice career path.

