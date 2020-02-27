Canada invests in Ontario’s EV network

In an effort to spur innovation and encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the Government of Canada is providing Ontarians with more options to purchase, charge and drive zero emission vehicles.

Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, have announced that the government will invest $8 million to build 160 fast chargers at 73 locations for EVs to help Ontarians transition to a clean energy future.

Funding, will be provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), and will allow Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to build one of the province’s largest EV networks.

It is part of the Government of Canada’s commitment to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada’s green future and help reach THE ambitious target of 100 percent of passenger zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040.

The federal government is investing over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast-chargers for EVs, charging stations at apartment buildings, public places and workplaces, and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres.