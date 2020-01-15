BY THE NUMBERS: How technology could impact jobs

5.8%

Expected compound annual growth rate of the global automotive repair and maintenance services market between 2017 and 2027.

Future Marketing Insights

17.1 million

The number of light vehicles expected to be sold in the U.S. in 2019.

IHS, Five Trends in Five Minutes

1.93 million

The number of light vehicles expected to be sold in Canada in 2019.

Scotibank Economics

278 million

Size of the fleet of light vehicles currently in operation in the U.S. That’s a record high and is expected to grow by 6% over the next 5 years.

IHS Markit

165%

Year-over-year growth of electric vehicle sales in Canada in 2018. The fleet of EVs in Canada is expected to hit 13.2 million by 2030 – about 30% of Canada’s vehicle stock, compared to less than 3% today.

EY (Ernst & Young)

75%

Percentage of Canadian vehicles now equipped with winter tires, according to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada.

2019 Canadian Consumer Winter Tire Study

69%

Percentage of recent used car purchasers who don’t plan to return to the dealership for service. About 27% plan to go to independent shops, 18% will visit a chain shop, and 15% will visit another dealership.

Carfax Canada

48,100

Expected aftermarket job loss (36,684 in mechanical sector) by 2051 if Canadians move toward a mobility model in which individuals privately own automated and connected vehicles.

AIA Disruptions Report

50,900

Expected aftermarket job loss (34,811 in the mechanical sector) by 2051 if Canadians move toward a mobility model in which households privately own automated and connected vehicles, but increase ride sharing within the household.

AIA Disruptions Report

77,400

Expected aftermarket job loss (53,707 in the mechanical sector) by 2051 if Canadians move toward a mobility model in which automated and connected vehicles are shared between households.

AIA Disruptions Report

1,841

Number of traffic deaths in Canada in 2017.

Transport Canada

36,560

Number of traffic deaths in the U.S. in 2018.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

1.35 million

Number of traffic deaths in 2018 around the globe in 2018

World Health Organization