BuyBrakes.com adds Akebono line

Online retailer BuyBrakes.com has added Akebono brake pads to its expanding catalogue of brake system upgrades and replacement parts. Akebono joins a number of other reputable brands on the BuyBrakes.com ecommerce store including StopTech, Raybestos, EBC, and others.

“Akebono brake pads are an excellent fit for our store,” says John Butler, founder of BuyBrakes.com. “The company has been around for almost 100 years and continues to keep its product offerings fresh. They now offer disc brake pads with hardware and work to create an environmentally-friendly product. We look forward to many years as an Akebono online retailer.”

Founded in 1998, BuyBrakes.com focuses solely on brakes and curates an inventory of the highest-quality parts available. An iconic global brand, Akebono is an ideal addition to the BuyBrakes.com product line. BuyBrakes.com offers other premium brake components, and Akebono’s long history proves they know premium parts.

BuyBrakes.com was founded over 20 years ago with the goal to simplify the complex category of brakes and brake parts. It offers full concierge service, including product and technical support, before, during and after a purchase.

www.buybrakes.com