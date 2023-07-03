Bumper to Bumper announces Brembo partnership

Bumper to Bumper stores will now be carrying Brembo braking solutions for premium European, Asian and domestic internal combustion engine and electric vehicles.

Both sides are aiming to offer a full-fledged portfolio with state-of-the-art design and technology to automotive professionals and retail customers across Canada. Stores started distributing more than 1,200 units of Brembo’s products as of July 1.

Products available include the Brembo Prime line of UV-coated brake discs and low-met and NAO ceramic brake pads, Brembo Xtra, special drilled rotors and Brembo Beyond, a complete braking kit designed for electric vehicles.