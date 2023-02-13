Bumper options for Broncos

Throttle Down Kustoms (TDK) has added three, precision-fit bumper styles for 2020-2023 Ford Broncos to its line-up.

The manufacturer of handmade steel bumpers, skid plates and Jeep frames offers late model Ford Bronco drivers with TDK standard bumper, bumper with push bar, and PreRunner bumper to their vehicle.

The steel bumpers are made to order at TDK’s Montana facility where the team laser cuts and hand-welds the bumpers for exact fitment. Customers can select additional options like adding LED lighting, a heavy duty winch or a powder-coated finish.

“Throttle Down Kustoms has been building custom bumpers and frames for classic Bronco owners for a long time,” says Jeremy Pulse, owner of TDK. “We’re pleased to offer the same long-lasting bumper protection and rugged style to those with newer Broncos. These SUVs are going to deliver strong off-road and on-road performance for years, and our bumpers are the ideal accessory.”

All TDK steel bumpers for newer Ford Bronco models are built from solid PNO steel plate, 3/16-in frame with 1/4-in mounts, offer no-weld mounting for ease of installation and can be crafted to accommodate factory parking sensors and/or relocate the adaptive cruise control.