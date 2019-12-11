Brake Parts Inc. names new chief legal officer

Jeff Wawrzyniak has joined Brake Parts Inc as chief legal officer.

Wawrzyniak is no stranger to the aftermarket.

Prior to joining BPI, he served as chief legal, compliance and human resources officer, corporate secretary for Cardone Industries, Inc. He also held the roles of senior corporate counsel and compliance officer for Cooper Tire and Rubber Company; deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer for Affinia Group Inc.; and senior counsel and assistant compliance officer for Dana Corporation.

His previous experience also includes private practice with Seyfarth Shaw LLP and William Montgomery & John, Ltd. in Chicago, as well as the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. Wawrzyniak earned a B.A. in economics from University of Toledo, a J.D. from University of Toledo College of Law and an MBA from Duke University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jeff Wawrzyniak to Brake Parts Inc as chief legal officer,” said Brake Parts Inc. president and CEO David Overbeeke. “Jeff brings a unique mix of legal expertise and industry knowledge to his new role. He will serve as legal counsel and business advisor to the BPI senior leadership team, providing insight and advice on the direction and activities of the organization.”

www.brakepartsinc.com.