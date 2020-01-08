BPI names new sales director, national / key accounts

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) has promoted Paul Oleandi to the position of sales director of national/key accounts.

Jake Wegner, vice president of sales for BPI, made the announcement yesterday.

“If success can truly be accelerated by positioning and having the right people in strategic positions, then BPI is in for a great ride with Paul Oleandi on our team,” said Jake Wegner, vice president of sales for BPI. “Paul is dedicated to the mutual success of BPI and its customers, an important asset for any sales team. His ability to manage and nurture client relationships will now be employed on a national scale for the Raybestos and Maval product channels.”

In his new role at BPI, Oleandi will be responsible for business development for the Raybestos and Maval brands for assigned key accounts across the U.S. This is an essential part of BPI’s growth strategy.

Oleandi joined BPI in 2015, serving in a variety of roles, including director of sales and business development manager. A member of the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), Oleandi has 17 years of experience in the auto care industry.

www.brakepartsinc.com