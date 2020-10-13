Bosch strikes deal with Broadly for customer communications

Bosch and Broadly have entered into a strategic go-to-market collaboration, uniting Bosch vehicle service with Broadly’s reputation management and customer communications tools.

Through the collaboration, U.S. Bosch Car Service shops will now have access to the Broadly platform — which integrates with current shop management tools and infrastructure — along with training programs to help them grow and up level their businesses.

Benefits of the collaboration are available only to Bosch Car Service shops in the U.S., but Broadly has clients in Canada and is ready to help auto repair shops north of the border with services that include Web Chat, Text Messaging, Automated Review Requests, and Contactless Payments.

“Bosch is committed to helping our shops pair personal customer service with a high-tech customer experience,” said Jean-Philippe “JP” Persico, director of strategy, innovation and workshop business at Bosch. “We started this journey with the introduction of Shop-Ware as the preferred management system and are now deepening our focus of a customer first mindset with our go-to-market collaboration with Broadly, that will further enrich the auto repair experience for our customers.”

“Consumers now are more tech-driven than ever and are looking for frictionless experiences throughout all aspects of their lives,” said Chris DeIanni, head of business development at Broadly. “We want to make getting your vehicle repaired as simple and reliable as shopping online or ordering delivery.”

“Since working with Bosch, we’ve seen customer growth and an increase in customer quality. As we have up leveled our business, we’ve spent several years trying to increase our online presence, with limited results,” said Jay Levan, general manager at Yokley’s Automotive, a Bosch Car Service shop since March 2020. “Since we launched Broadly, and integrated with Shop-Ware, from June 2019 to June 2020 we increased our new customer count by over 30 percent — it really blew us away.”

