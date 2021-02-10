Bosch releases 4.7 software update

Bosch has just released the 4.7 software update for the ADS 325 (3925), ADS 525X (3945) and ADS 625 (3970).

The new update provides coverage on 2021 vehicles from brands like Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, Chrysler/Jeep, GM and more, allowing technicians to support a wider range or domestic and foreign vehicles.

Additionally, the 4.7 software provides thousands of new tests, like auto detected configuration reset for Kia models, anti-lock brake system (ABS) module bleed configuration for Ford models and vehicle direction camera learn for GM models, and software enhancements for a seamless user experience.

Optimizations & functionality

The latest ADS software version adds the following functionality and optimizations:

More coverage: The 4.7 software allows technicians to support more domestic and foreign vehicles by introducing 2021 model year coverage across brands like GM, Ford, Honda and Toyota. The update also includes more content for 2019 and 2020 vehicles from BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and more.

Thousands of new tests: Thousands of new tests for a variety of applications, like camera and radar calibration for Chrysler/Jeep vehicles and pressure sensor calibration for Hyundai vehicles, new systems and vehicles to the engine control unit (ECU) combinations are included.

New wireless printing: Replacing Google Cloud printing, the Mopria print app automatically discovers wireless printers on the same network, providing a simple and seamless experience for users.

Software enhancements: Technicians can now add more detail to DTC and pre-post scan reports through the full keyboard to edit the Repair Order Number and Technician ID fields.

Bosch ADS users with a current subscription can install the update after automatically receiving the download. For more information on the new Bosch ADS series software update and full release notes, visit: https://www.boschdiagnostics.com/diagnostic-systems