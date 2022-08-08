Bosch adds new EV chargers

Bosch recently released the EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station and EV3000 DC Fast Charger for electric vehicles.

Both units are fully UL and cUL compliant to ensure the safety of users, vehicles and surrounding areas. These units provide EV owners with the option to adjust charging settings to their liking. The EV300 charges up to four times faster than a standard plug outlet while the EV3000 charges up to four times faster than a standard Level 2 charging station.

The EV300 is a compact indoor/outdoor charger. It has a 16-foot cable for areas with limited space. It is designed to provide a low-maintenance alternative. No app is required to charge. Owners can pre-set times and length of charging in the vehicle and the EV300 informs battery status through a blinking light.

The EV3000 was developed for EVs parked for a few hours and is ideal for workplaces, public parking lots, dealerships and fleets. It’s compatible with most BEVs in North America and exceeds IP 55 standards allowing safe charging indoors or outdoors in many types of weather, including rain, snow and sleet.

“As electric vehicles become more prevalent on the road, Bosch is working to create more EV solutions,” said Jeff Hudnut, EV product manager at Bosch, “EV drivers want convenience, and the EV300 and EV3000 offer that for both at-home and commercial/public settings. The new chargers provide significantly faster charging that can be done anywhere, increasing convenience without sacrificing safety.”