Bosch adds hundreds of parts to its roster

During the first half of 2021, 455 automotive aftermarket parts were released by Bosch.

Products released include four braking parts, an ignition coil, an eXchange alternator, an EVO spark plug and 15 oxygen sensors — covering 24 million vehicles in North America.

In braking parts, 38 new products were released. These parts included the Bosch Police Pursuit brake pads and Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads. New releases cover late-model Asian and domestic vehicles.

Five original equipment ignition coils were released, along with six eXchange alternators.

One new Bosch EVO Spark Plug has been released. It has improved insulator design and high dielectric strength (greater than 45 kV).

Another 17 new oxygen sensors were released, including Bosch Premium Oxygen Sensors and Bosch Premium Wideband Air Fuel Ratio (A/F) Oxygen Sensors.

One rotating machine was released, as well as two specialty wipers. These parts include Bosch OE Specialty AeroTwin Set and the Bosch OE Specialty Rear wipers.

Finally, a full range product portfolio of 385 relays, fuses and switches was announced. These products cover a wide range of domestic, European and Asian applications with multiple functions, voltage and amperage options.