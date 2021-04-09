Bosch adds 22 aftermarket parts to 2021 portfolio

Bosch has added 22 automotive aftermarket parts to its portfolio in 2021 year-to-date, covering more than nine million vehicles in operation across North America — enforcing its commitment to offering a complete range of high-quality and reliable parts for the whole workshop including Domestic, European and Asian passenger- and commercial-vehicles.

Bosch products released include four braking parts, an ignition coil, an eXchange alternator, an EVO spark plug and 15 oxygen sensors.

Bosch Braking

Bosch released four high-quality braking parts in Q1 2021. These parts include the QuietCast Disc Brake Pads, developed for the generalist who works on all makes and models. Also released were Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads, created for the generalist who wants to give their customers the best value. New releases cover late-model Asian and Domestic vehicles.

Bosch Ignition Coil

The first quarter of 2021 included the release of one Bosch original equipment ignition coil. Bosch coils are known industry-wide for their reliability and performance. The coils feature precise, corrosion-resistant connections that provide an extensive service life. These parts efficiently supply spark plug electrodes — leading to superior cold-start performance and enhanced temperature and vibration resistance.

Bosch eXchange Alternator

In Q1 2021, Bosch released one eXchange alternator — full-load tested to guarantee compliance with strict Bosch performance specifications. All units are factory-tested and are remanufactured (not rebuilt). Bosch eXchange alternators are built to last — featuring high-quality materials and the most technologically advanced developments.

Bosch EVO Spark Plugs

One new Bosch EVO Spark Plug has been released this year. Its improved insulator and housing design provides enhanced head-bending strength — reducing the chance for damage during installation and optimizing gas seal tightness in the cylinder head.

Bosch Oxygen Sensors

Bosch released 15 new oxygen sensors to-date in 2021. These parts include Bosch Premium Oxygen Sensors, featuring a double laser-welded stainless steel body design that protects the sensors against contamination – and pre-coated threads that include anti-seize compound right out of the box for optimal performance. Also released were Bosch Premium Wideband Air Fuel Ratio (A/F) Oxygen Sensors that feature an advanced wideband sensing element to provide precise air/fuel measurement.

For more information regarding Bosch aftermarket automotive parts and technologies, visit www.BoschAutoParts.com.