Bosch adds 133 products to line up

Robert Bosch announced that it has added 133 automotive aftermarket parts to its portfolio in 2022 so far. This covers more than 34 million vehicles in operation in North America. The new Bosch products include 42 braking parts, 41 fuel and water pumps, 24 cooling fans, seven rotating machines, nine spark plugs and two ESP units, an ignition coil, seven fuel injectors and 18 sensors.

The braking parts include the Bosch Police Pursuit brake pads and new QuietCast Disc Brake Pads and Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads for late-model Asian, European, Domestic and heavy-duty vehicles.

Nine new EVO, Bosch, and Bosch Copper with Nickel Spark Plugs have been released. Seven rotating machines to cover nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and Canada have also been launched.

There were also seven Bosch GDI Fuel Injectors added as direct replacements for many domestic, Asian and European vehicles.

Six new cooling fans cover nearly 1.2 million vehicles. These are designed for domestic vehicles that may no longer be serviced under warranty but are prime candidates for the independent aftermarket.

Two new ADAS and Body Electronics Line ESP Hydraulic Units cover a variety of European applications for Audi vehicles.

Finally, 41 new fuel pumps, including GDI High Pressure Pumps, Bosch Electric Fuels Pumps and Bosch Auxiliary Water Pumps — equipped with a sealed pump chamber and utilizing independent heating systems and cabin heat control compatible with EV and hybrid vehicles — were released.