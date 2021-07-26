Bolt On, Tekmetric team up to expand offerings

Technology solutions provider Bolt On Technology and shop management software company Tekmetric are teaming up.
The partnership means Bolt On’s digital vehicle inspections, text payment and customer engagement tools can be brought to shops already using TekMetric’s shop management platform.
Shop owners can also benefit from Bolt On’s cloud-based NextGear product, which allows for self-scheduling, workflow management and reporting on web-enabled mobile devices. Shops already using Tekmetric can take advantage of these capabilities with no long-term contract, no additional hardware, and no steep learning curve.
“Tekmetric is a stalwart of the auto aftermarket, and its customers rightly love using it to manage just about all aspects of their shop operations,” said Mike Risich, Bolt On’s founder and CEO. “Bolt On’s NextGear complements those capabilities with unprecedented driver communications tools that can help drive more repeat business, keep repair bays humming and increase average repair orders. It’s a seamless integration that shops and technicians can take advantage of on a cell phone or tablet.”
Specific NextGear capabilities available within the Tekmetric platform include:
NextGear is available to Tekmetric users for a monthly fee of $199. There’s no annual subscription or long-term commitment; shops simply pay as they go.
