Bolt On, Tekmetric team up to expand offerings

Technology solutions provider Bolt On Technology and shop management software company Tekmetric are teaming up.

The partnership means Bolt On’s digital vehicle inspections, text payment and customer engagement tools can be brought to shops already using TekMetric’s shop management platform.

Shop owners can also benefit from Bolt On’s cloud-based NextGear product, which allows for self-scheduling, workflow management and reporting on web-enabled mobile devices. Shops already using Tekmetric can take advantage of these capabilities with no long-term contract, no additional hardware, and no steep learning curve.

“Tekmetric is a stalwart of the auto aftermarket, and its customers rightly love using it to manage just about all aspects of their shop operations,” said Mike Risich, Bolt On’s founder and CEO. “Bolt On’s NextGear complements those capabilities with unprecedented driver communications tools that can help drive more repeat business, keep repair bays humming and increase average repair orders. It’s a seamless integration that shops and technicians can take advantage of on a cell phone or tablet.”

Specific NextGear capabilities available within the Tekmetric platform include:

Customizable and unlimited DVIs — Expand your digital vehicle inspection capabilities with no limits, giving customers vehicle condition photographs and videos and Bolt On’s signature red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports.

Two-way text messaging with customers — Provide status updates and request approvals via text message; send detailed DVIs for fast scanning and easy comprehension; include videos and photos in the messages so your customers can see exactly what the techs are recommending and why.

Advance appointment scheduling — Schedule return appointments and other routine maintenance in advance; track mileage and past appointment history to create an accurate prediction of when the vehicle will be due for service again; and increase future business and confirmed appointments.

Pit stop appointment scheduler — Shops using Tekmetric and Bolt On can easily add a user-friendly online appointment booking system that integrates with their website, helping shops schedule more appointments because customers can book appointments online at their convenience.

Mobile payment and financing options — Push customer and work order information from Tekmetric and text invoices directly to customers, allowing them to pay for services quickly and easily from their smart phone using Text to Pay technology. You can also offer customers primary and secondary financing options to help them afford repairs they may not have otherwise.

Review manager — This optional add-on allows shops to request online reviews from customers shortly after their vehicle visit is complete. Drivers are prompted to leave positive reviews directly on the shop’s Google and Facebook pages, helping to increase overall consumer awareness and credibility.

NextGear is available to Tekmetric users for a monthly fee of $199. There’s no annual subscription or long-term commitment; shops simply pay as they go.