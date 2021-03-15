Bolt On positions company for growth with restructured management team

Bolt On Technology has restructured its management team to maintain its leadership role in the industry and position the 11-year-old company for aggressive growth in 2021 and beyond.

The changes are designed to make the company more nimble in a fast-changing market, and includes creating three C-suite positions and further defining the roles and responsibilities of the management team so leaders can best execute corporate strategy.

Andee Silverman, formerly vice-president of special projects, assumes the role of chief operating officer, where her primary responsibility will be designing and ensuring high quality customer experiences. A six-year employee of Bolt On, she has been vital to shaping the company’s customer-centric approach, and in her new role will deliver exceptional customer service across multiple touch points from support and training to ongoing service and relationship management.

Tim Cifelli, who joined Bolt On in 2018 as director of marketing, lead the team raising awareness of the brand and its products, has been named chief revenue officer. In this role, he will leverage a strategic and multi-layered approach to create seamless collaboration and efficiencies across the entire marketing and sales life cycle, among traditional repair shops, channel partners and expanded industry markets.

Mike Krupit has been named interim chief strategy officer. Formerly an advisor to the Bolt On leadership team, Krupit is an expert at building and growing companies from start-up to profitable enterprises, particularly in the software arena. He founded, co-founded, or partnered in such companies as Trajectify, UpVentures Capital, IntroNet, Real Food Works and CDNOW. As interim chief strategy officer, he will utilize his vast experience and insights to develop, communicate, and execute the company’s strategic initiatives.

The company expects to announce in the coming weeks additional new team members and promotions that support these strategic initiatives.

“The appointments represent a strategic shift to help our company grow, strengthening our market leadership role while expanding into new sectors, and enhance value to our customers. By empowering our leadership team and relying on their experience, strategic thinking and decision-making, we can turbocharge our engine to rapidly forge ahead and meet our ambitious business goals,” said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of Bolt On Technology.

The reorganization is buoyed by the introduction last year of NextGear, which brings BOLT ON’s award-winning and highly acclaimed Digital Vehicle Inspection software and related tools to any type of vehicle service and repair business via any mobile device, with or without compatible shop-management software, and the expansion of Bolt On Pay which offers several new payment processing features for repair shops and their customers. Risich said the company seeks to expand its leadership position in the automotive aftermarket as it grows revenue at least 15 percent in 2021. He foresees doubling in size within the next three years.

A changing automotive aftermarket, spurred in part by evolving driving habits, has given repair shops new urgency to better serve their customers, Risich said. As a result, they’re looking to improve the customer experience, including more contact-less service and proactively engaging them with updates and recommended appointments with an eye on keeping their vehicles healthy. Bolt On, he added, is adapting as well to better reach shop owners who have an increasingly wide range of options, and to shepherd them through the process as they seek to upgrade their technology.

“This falls into line with BOLT ON’s core offerings, like digital vehicle inspections, online and mobile appointment setting and BOLT ON Pay, which allows vehicle owners to pay for service via text and, depending on the shop, finance their repair work,” said Risich. “But the reorganization also helps us to better execute as we move into the sub-vertical markets, like fleet management, import cars and sport vehicles, transmission shops, and parts dealers. It’s all about getting our value proposition in front of these shops and ensuring we’re responsive and giving them a great experience.”