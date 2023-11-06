BMW 5 Series suspension from KW

KW Automotive has introduced a new coilover suspension for the BMW 5 Series Touring (G31) equipped with rear air suspension.

With the launch of the new BMW 5 Series (G60) sedan, earlier models of the G30 and G31 have garnered increasing interest in the used car market.

Much like the BMW 6 Series GT (G32), this suspension manufacturer has specifically tailored the rear shock absorbers of its coilover suspension to suit vehicles with air suspension.

Under the component approval process, the BMW 5 Series Touring (G31) can be lowered by 30 to 55 millimetres at both axles.

The KW V3 coilover suspension is available for BMW 5 Series Touring models with rear-wheel drive. Development for the popular BMW 5 Series featuring xDrive (all-wheel drive) will start shortly