Blockchain-based system could be solution for battery and EV maintenance

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is developing a blockchain-based system to reduce the need for battery and EV maintenance.

The solution will use the company’s proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) combined with blockchain technology.

The company states the ACDC Blockchain will operate within an ecosystem of four key components:

Identification & Tracking

City Grid Management

Remote Battery Diagnostic, Repair and Reporting

Cryptocurrency

“While our product engineers have been developing the physical assets of EV Battery Tech, our software development team has been working behind the scenes on this revolutionary technology,” said EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin.

Since the outset of the calendar year, EV Battery Tech has launched the IoniX Pro Home SmartWall, the Titan ESS, the IoniX Pro Smart Charging Station and the RV Freedom Battery, all using its proprietary remote BMS with advanced AI technology.

The Company is currently working on not only the ACDC Blockchain, but also an integrated smart application for iOS and Android in which users can remotely control, monitor and diagnose their EV Battery Tech products.

“We plan to launch the ACDC Blockchain later this year. These will indeed, be exciting times ahead of us,” concluded Goodwin.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.