Bicycle Accident Trouble: Why You Need A Lawyer Immediately

Bicycle accidents can have a devastating impact on the victims and their family members. Bicycle accidents are among the leading causes of road fatalities and injuries in Edmonton, resulting in over 140 injuries in 2021 alone. Out of the total of 140 cyclists who were involved in collisions resulting in injury or fatality, a significant majority of 69.5% (98 individuals) were hit by drivers despite cycling in a lawful manner and having the right-of-way. Like any road accident, navigating the legal aspects of bicycle accidents can be overwhelming.

If you got injured in a bicycle accident in Edmonton, you must consider getting professional legal help. Fortunately, with the help of experienced Edmonton bicycle accident lawyers, you can avoid any legal traps and get maximum positive outcomes from a bicycle accident case. Read further to understand the crucial role of a lawyer in your bicycle accident case.

1. Establish Liability in a Bicycle Accident

Unlike most road users, cyclists are highly vulnerable and prone to fatal accidents. They have limited protection while on the road and are often disadvantaged when it comes to strength and size of the bicycle.

Generally, motorists have a duty to exercise reasonable care while using the road. However, cyclists must also follow all traffic laws and regulations. Even if you’re “only” riding a bicycle, you’re still like any driver on the road–it’s your responsibility to practice road safety.

In case of a bicycle accident, liability will be determined depending on the circumstances surrounding cases. Different parties can be held liable in a bicycle accident, including:

Pedestrians

Bicycle manufacturers

Motorists

Government.

An experienced accident lawyer can help determine the at-fault party in a bicycle accident based on the facts of the case.

2. Obtain Maximum Compensation

If you or a loved one has sustained injuries from a bicycle accident, you may have to incur the high costs of medical diagnosis and treatment, as well as future costs of medical care. Hiring an experienced personal injury lawyer can help you get fair compensation to balance the financial loss resulting from the bike crash.

3. Negotiate with Insurance Companies Involved

Insurance companies often protect their financial interests at all costs, even if it means trying to shift blame to you to avoid paying maximum compensation. An experienced lawyer understands such traps and can negotiate with the insurers on your behalf to get the maximum compensation possible.

4. Make Your Recovery a Priority

Handling all the legal claims and processes after a bicycle accident can be hectic, especially if you’re still experiencing residual pain and suffering. This impairs your focus and a fair chance of fighting for your claim. Hiring a lawyer shifts your primary focus from the case to making a full recovery. Furthermore, the compensation your lawyer fights to get can help you clear future medical costs to hasten your recovery.

5. Avoid Legal Pitfalls

Through years of experience and expertise, a bicycle accident lawyer knows all the ins and outs of the law. As such, they can protect your rights and ensure no details are overlooked.

A lawyer can help you determine what type of compensation you’re entitled to from the liable party and insurance company. Your lawyer can help you avoid any legal pitfalls that could affect your claim.

The Importance of Hiring a Bicycle Accident Lawyer

Bicycle accidents involving motorists and truckers involve a web of complex legal issues. As such, you should hire a legal professional to navigate your bicycle accident troubles.

Hiring a lawyer who is well-versed in the intricacies of bicycle accidents is essential. Ways a lawyer can help you in claiming compensation include:

Offering legal advice on how to proceed and file your claim

Negotiate with the relevant parties on your behalf

Represent you in a settlement meeting or trial if need be.

In addition, if your bicycle accident warrants the input of an investigative expert, your lawyer can hire this professional on your behalf.

How Soon Do You Need A Lawyer for Your Bicycle Accident?

It is best to hire a lawyer immediately after the accident. Any delays may cause the at-fault party or their insurance company to take advantage of you.

If you’ve been involved in a bicycle accident and require legal representation, bicycle accident lawyers can file a compensation claim on your behalf.

An experienced personal injury lawyer can then build the ideal legal strategy tailored to suit your personal needs. Contact a bicycle accident lawyer to get started on a bicycle accident case.