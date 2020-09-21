Bestbuy’s ‘reimagined’ trade show enters second week

Bestbuy Distributors Limited opened its annual Buy & Sell trade show — in unprecedented virtual form — last week.

The buying group hosted one-on-one meetings between Bestbuy shareholders and vendors, September 15-17. The popular feature of the annual show has a deep-rooted history for the group and occurs every September.

Replication of Bestbuy’s unique one-on-one meeting format was possible using a customized electronic platform. Every 20-minutes, a new meeting began, matching shareholders with vendors in virtual breakout rooms.

The group is heading into week two, and so far, “Many compliments were received, and everyone seems to have embraced this new style of meetings,” says Bestbuy president Bill Hay.