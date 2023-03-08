Bestbuy welcomes new member

Right Choice Auto Parts has joined Bestbuy Distributors as a full member shareholder.

Right Choice is owned by Joe and Bobbi White in Miramichi, New Brunswick. In the announcement, Bestbuy highlighted that the store recently moved into a bigger facility in response to growth and to be able to serve current and future customers to their full capabilities in the region.

“Joining Bestbuy was just the right thing to do,” the newest Bestbuy members said. “We are excited to be a part of the Bestbuy family, and we look forward to being an active member shareholder and to further growing our mutual businesses.”

Right Choice Auto Parts is located at 2512 King George Highway in Miramichi.