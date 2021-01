L.Y. Auto Parts has joined Bestbuy Distributors as a full member shareholder.

Loke Yee Wong, the owner of L.Y. Auto Parts, has been a part of the automotive aftermarket industry since 1995 and continues to serve his loyal customer base alongside his son, Justin.

As a former RPDL member, Wong stated, “Being a shareholder in Bestbuy is like we are coming home– the way I remember it used to be with RPDL.”

L.Y. Auto Parts location is 2576 Haines Road, Mississauga, Ontario.