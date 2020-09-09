Bestbuy names new VP of purchasing, inventory

Robert Chartrand has been named vice president of purchasing and inventory at Bestbuy Distributors Limited, assuming responsibility for Bestbuy’s purchasing, inventory, and all related initiatives.

Chartrand is based at the company’s head office address of 3355 American Drive in Mississauga, Ont., reporting directly to President Bill Hay.

Chartrand brings over 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket to Bestbuy, including his most recent senior position as VP of product management, purchasing, and procurement at Altrom.

“Robert has tremendous knowledge of the import market and what it takes to be successful in that market,” said Bill Hay. “We welcome Robert’s extensive and thorough background to the vice president group at Bestbuy.”