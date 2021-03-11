Bestbuy appoints new BDM for Quebec region

Bestbuy Distributors has appointed Richard Bureau as its new business development manager for the Québec region.

Bureau is based in Drummondville, Québec, and has been in the role since Mar. 8. Bureau reports directly to Andy Murphy, vice-president of sales and marketing.

Bureau brings more than 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket to Bestbuy, moving through the automotive aftermarket channel as a district manager with DANA/WIX and most recently as a business development manager with Uni-Select.

“Richard has excellent industry knowledge and the understanding of what it takes to succeed in the important Québec market. We welcome Richard to the Bestbuy team,” Murphy said.