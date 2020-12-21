Bestbuy announces 2019 Vendor Awards

Bestbuy Distributors Limited recently held a virtual presentation to hand out their 2019 Vendor of the Year and four supplier Awards of Excellence to recipients on Dec. 18, 2020.

“These accolades are designed to officially celebrate our vendor community who are instrumental in Bestbuy’s success and growth,” said Bill Hay, president. “Bestbuy ordinarily presents these awards during our Spring Annual General Meeting gala dinner. Since that was not possible this year, Bestbuy decided on a virtual presentation as we certainly wanted to recognize our top 2019 vendors before 2020 ended.”

Awards

The following awards were handed out:

Vendor of the Year: ProMax

Cornerstone Award: MevoTech

Bestbuy Partner Award: Bosch

Bestbuy Rising Star Award: FCS Auto

Marketing Partner Award: Magnacharge Battery

Watch the recap here!