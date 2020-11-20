BBB Industries appoints new senior leadership team

BBB Industries has announced three major changes that will strengthen important areas of the Company’s leadership, governance, and new technologies to support our continued growth.

James T. (Tim) Garner has been appointed executive vice president and CFO, replacing Michael Hansen who is leaving the company. Tim joins BBB following the successful sale of IXS Holdings where he held the same role. An established industry and PE-portfolio company veteran, Tim brings deep experience and a long track record of successfully building and leading strong Finance & Accounting teams in dynamic, fast paced global environments.

Thomas J. (Tom) Sheppard is appointed executive vice-president and chief information officer (CIO) replacing Ken Jatczak who has elected to retire.

Tom most recently served as CIO at Brake Parts, Inc where he led the successful implementation of a world class ERP solution along with many other business system improvements. At BBB, Tom will lead the effort to establish both world class IT systems and an industry leading organization that further improves customer service, increases productivity, and enhances governance.

Jeffrey (Jeff) Bigler who co-founded BBB alongside his brother and father, has ascended to the Board of Directors where he will sponsor several longer-term operational projects while also providing guidance and counseling.

Jeff built BBB’s factory operations over the course of 33 years through pioneering work along the US-Mexican border. Jeff will continue to work out of the BBB headquarters on a part time basis.

Finally, BBB announced the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art 20,000 square foot Technology Center outside of Detroit, MI.

In addition to ongoing support for existing products and customers, the new Technology Center will help the company accelerate development of remanufactured solutions for Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and other electronic technologies.