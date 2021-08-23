Baker’s dozen of new parts from PWR Steer

PWR Steer Motion Control Systems has announced the release of 13 new power steering pumps.

The new parts are available for popular domestic and import cars and light trucks. The pumps, many of which are first-to-market, deliver new coverage for over 29 models from Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Hyundai, KIA, Ram, Toyota, and Subaru. They and can serve 3.7 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

The pumps are installation ready, the company noted.

“They are supplied with a new pulley (where required), new interval reservoir or return line fitting (as required) and an electronic sensor (where required),” said John Sturges, Director of Sales at PWR Steer. “Every pump is shipped in our enhanced packaging, which has been engineered and reinforced to provide excellent protection during shipping and handling.