B.C. ups EV rebates

British Columbia residents will be able to get a bit of a bigger rebate when they go to buy a new electric vehicle.

A statement from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation reported that the maximum provincial rebate for battery-electric, fuel-cell electric and long-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will move from $3,000 to $4,000.

The maximum rebate for lower-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will go up to $2,000 from $1,500.

Eligibility for rebates will be based on income levels. An individual making up to $80,000, or a household with an income up to $125,000 will be eligible for the maximum rebate. The higher a personal or household income is, the lower the rebate will be. Those with a personal income above $100,000 or households with incomes above $165,000 will not be eligible for a rebate.

About 90 per cent of B.C. residents would be eligible for an EV rebate. When combined with the federal rebate, residents could save as much as $9,000.

The price cap to determine eligibility for vehicle rebates in B.C. stays at a max of $55,000 for compact and full-sized cars. The announcement noted that a second category will be added to support those requiring larger EVs, such as minivans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, all of which are expected to be available soon. The ministry said the cap for those vehicles has been set at a maximum retail price of $70,000.

Recently, leaders of various automaker associations spoke on the issue of provinces not offering enough incentives to entice consumers to buy zero-emission vehicles. B.C. and Quebec are the only provinces that offer rebates.