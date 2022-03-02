B.C. port looks to expand

Amid supply chain challenges, a port in British Columbia is looking to expand and potentially double its capacity.

DP World, a logistics supply chain solutions provider announced that it would be working with the Prince Rupert Port Authority to assess the feasibility of a new container terminal project. The agreement is for two years.

The port is Canada’s third-largest. It bills itself as the closes port to Asia.

The potential project would add up to two million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of annual capacity to the Port of Prince Rupert. This would increase Canadian trade capacity with critical Asia-Pacific markets.

The pair will begin various studies on the proposed site. A key focus will be on steps required to minimize environmental and community impact, improve the resilience of Canadian supply chains and ensure the project’s full integration into the port’s intermodal ecosystem.

“A second container terminal will help consumers, exporters and industries across the country while continuing to contribute significant economic benefit for local communities, the broader region and our Indigenous partners,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.