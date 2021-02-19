Automotive Parts Services Group announces expo dates

With a theme of “Go All In with The Group,” the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) will hold its national membership conference and expo Apr. 12-16.

The virtual event will bring together members of Federated Auto Parts and the newly formed Pronto Automotive Distribution Network (The Pronto Network), as well as supplier partners and associates, in an online forum.

“We had hoped to hold our April national meeting and expo in Las Vegas, but after careful evaluation, we opted to hold the conference at a ‘virtual Vegas’ location,’” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “Our primary consideration continues to be the health and safety of our members, suppliers and associates, and this virtual option allows us to convene, collaborate and conduct business in a safe and practical manner.”

Registration information and the agenda will be sent to members, suppliers and associates of The Group in the coming weeks. The virtual conference will include sessions for both members and suppliers, presentations by select suppliers to the entire membership, and an online expo where each supplier can host a virtual booth. The event will also feature live one-on-one meetings between suppliers and members, with over 700 one-on-one sessions expected to take place. Additional highlights include an auto care industry update, a keynote speaker from the industry and an awards presentation.

“We had a very successful virtual event last year and anticipate that this year will be even better,” continued Pavey. “We ask our members, suppliers and associates to mark their calendars for April 12-16 so they can ‘go all in’ with us for a productive, informative and fun virtual conference.”