Automotive Parts Associates names EnerSys 2021 New Supplier of the Year

EnerSys, a supplier of stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of Odyssey batteries, recently was named Automotive Parts Associates (APA)’s 2021 New Supplier of the Year for its Odyssey battery brand.

The recognition was awarded at the APA’s Annual Shareholders & Suppliers Virtual Conference on March 23.

As one of the oldest program distribution groups in operation as a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative with more than 45 years of service, APA has approximately 50 auto parts warehouse distributor shareholders in more than 300 locations that offers member services and supplier programs.

“The 2021 New Supplier of the Year award is great news for EnerSys and the Odyssey battery brand,” said Tom Rafferty, Senior National Sales Manager at EnerSys. “This makes the brand more familiar to member distributors of APA, who are now more aware of the greater power and longer life of Odyssey batteries. We look forward to continuing to supply APA members with high-quality products and services.”

Manufactured with proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, the Odyssey battery portfolio provides premium and long-lasting power for a diverse range of vehicle applications. Their rugged Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) construction and non-spillable design protect against high impact shock and mechanical vibration, two common causes that impact overall battery performance. Additionally, Odyssey batteries provide deep cycle reserve power and maximum cranking power, with engine cranking pulses up to 2,700 amps for 5 seconds, which is double that of equally sized conventional flooded lead acid batteries. Backed by an industry-leading warranty, Odyssey batteries feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C).

EnerSys was appointed an APA Approved Vendor in August 2020.

For more information on EnerSys and its full line of products, systems and support, visit www.enersys.com