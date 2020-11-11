Automotive Lift Institute releases free e-book

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the launch of a new book.

Automotive Lift Institute: Protecting You for 75 Years, is a free e-book available for download at autolift.org/ali-history.

ALI is dedicated to promoting the safe design, construction, installation, inspection and use of vehicle lifts in North America.

“Milestones like a 75th anniversary are an excellent time to review what we went through in the past to become what we are today,” said R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “ALI was founded in the aftermath of World War II. We’ve experienced the 1973 oil crisis, the establishment of the EPA and OSHA, evolving regulations and significant changes in vehicle design. Through it all, our members have continuously engineered new solutions, developed industry standards and worked tirelessly to protect the technicians who rely on car lifts every day. Looking at the past reminds us that by working together, we can overcome challenges and grow stronger for the future.”

The book is a 20-page, illustrated history of ALI which examines how the organization got its start, the development and evolution of vehicle lift safety standards, and changes in lift design. It also includes sections on ALI’s signature Lifting It Right training that has taught generations of technicians how to properly use a car lift and recounts the institute’s work with NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

ALI has also updated its online history timeline.