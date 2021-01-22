Automotive aftermarket for spark plugs shows inferior growth due to COVID-19

The automotive aftermarket for spark plugs is set to grow by USD 115 million during 2021-205, progressing at a CAGR of nearly two per cent during the forecast period.

This latest data comes from a recent report by Technavio, which offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied.

While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive aftermarket for spark plugs.

The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently asked questions: