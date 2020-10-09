Auto Vital conference to feature ‘all-star’ roster of speakers

AutoVitals a provider of software as a service (SaaS) solutions to automotive repair and maintenance shops, says it is planning an “all-star line-up of speakers and sessions for the company’s upcoming online event, The Digital Shop Summit.

The one-day event will be held Oct. 15, with sessions lasting 25 minutes long,

Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals, said the conference will “skip all the nonsense, so you can get straight to learning how to increase your shop’s revenue and productivity.”

The online event will feature panelists and presenters from AutoVitals, ATI, AMS Protractor, Business Actualization, BayIQ, DRIVE, RepairPal, Shop-Ware, and 360 payments. You can view the agenda and register HERE.

“We have assembled an all-star line-up of seasoned shop owners and industry experts to share their success stories and best practices,” he said. “The primary focus of this event is to enable shop owners to make more money and be more productive, and our lineup of presenters reflects that.”

Sessions include:

Solving the Paycheck Hangover

Becoming a Digital Shop

Recruiting for Your Shop

Are You Overlooking Your Next Greatest Profit Opportunity?

Discovering the Value of Integrations for Your Shop

Transparency & Trust: A Guide to Getting Customers and Keeping Them

Why a Loyalty Program is Important for Your Shop

Make Your Shop Their Shop: 3 Steps to Grow Repeat Customers

Morning sessions will focus on in-shop digital best practices and operation. Afternoon sessions look at customer retention and digital marketing.

The entire event is free, and attendees can participate in as many sessions as they would like.

www.thedigitalshopsummit.com

www.autovitals.com​