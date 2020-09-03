Auto Value hands out 25 scholarships

Auto Value has presented scholarships to 25 students from across North America.

The students, picked from a competitive pool of applicants, have each been awarded $1,000 for their studies in the 2020-2021 academic year.

“It is always a pleasure to recognize and honor Auto Value students,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value. “Each one of these winners has already achieved many noteworthy accomplishments, and we look forward to supporting them in their future endeavors.”

All candidates were required to submit a comprehensive application that included essay prompts, short answers, letters of recommendations, applicable transcripts, and more. In order to be eligible for the Auto Value scholarship funds, they also had to Auto Value employees or children of employees.

A seven-person panel from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation reviewed the dozens of applications and determined the 25 winners.

“As tuition continues to rise, associates at our stores, Certified Service Centers, and distribution centers genuinely appreciate the help provided by the Alliance’s scholarship program,” said Dennis Spooner, president and managing partner of Auto Value shareholder owner The Merrill Company/Arnold Motor Supply. “The Alliance offers many programs, from training to big trip giveaways, but scholarship recipients are always the most excited to get the call.”

Since the Alliance scholarship program was developed in 2001, it has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to deserving students. The annual program encourages continuing education within the membership and supports the next workforce generation in achieving their educational goals.

This year’s recipients:

www.autovalue.com