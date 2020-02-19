Great crowd for trade show and training event

Auto-Wares held its annual TechExpo in Grand Rapids, Mich. on the weekend. The robust turn-out of shop owners and technicians made for dynamic networking and training.
The Six-Step Road to Service Department Success – Jeff Cowan, host of the popular Pro Talk podcast, gave an energetic presentation on how to deliver the kind of service people expect these days.
Customer Conversations – Mark Hambaum and Catharine Johns lead a communication class, examining conversation styles and the best way to connect with customers.
Never Say No Counterperson Tips and Tricks – Robert Stone acknowledges there are many challenges of the parts counter, but there are ways to minimize them by working smart. The veteran partsman offered counterpersons a wealth of idea and advice.
Business Management with Today’s Realities for 2020 – Canadian management consultant Bob Greenwood takes a mathematical approach to most shop scenarios to determine the best course of action.
Next Generation Car Count Strategies that Really Work – Ron Ipach, self-proclaimed “Captain Car Count” offered a variety of ways to not only capture new clients, but (more importantly) keep current clients coming back.
Have your say: