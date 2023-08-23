Auto rivals say they’ll challenge Telsa charging network

After Ford and General Motors came to an agreement with Tesla to use its Supercharger network, major automakers are uniting to develop their own network.

Seven major automakers said they’re joining forces to build a North American electric vehicle charging network which would nearly double the number of fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada.

General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis announced they will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build “high power” charging stations. The initiative would create 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors.

The network would be public and open to all electric vehicle owners. It would have connections available for both Tesla’s North American Charging Standard plugs as well as the Combined Charging System plugs used by other automakers.

With consumer concerns around range anxiety and charging infrastructure, this move may help alleviate concerns. However, the companies didn’t disclose how many charging stations would be built or the financial details of the joint venture. The first of the chargers will be ready next summer in the U.S. but didn’t note how long it would take to build out the full network.

There are about 8,700 direct-current fast-charging stations in the U.S. and Canada and nearly 36,000 charging plugs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the Associated Press reported.

Tesla’s network has the largest number of fast chargers in North America with 2,050 stations and more than 22,000 plugs in the U.S. and Canada.